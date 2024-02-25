O Dell Group LLC Decreases Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

O Dell Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

PKST stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 153,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,856. The company has a market cap of $509.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 216.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.80%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

