O Dell Group LLC Sells 285 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

O Dell Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $77.40. 11,399,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,179,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $77.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.