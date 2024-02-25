O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Cinemark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNK. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,839. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

