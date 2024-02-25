O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,587 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 38,771 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.1% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

UBER stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,648,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,700,848. The company has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.