O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after buying an additional 865,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $109,099,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.54. 1,929,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,415. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

