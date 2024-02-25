O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Shopify by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 6,194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shopify Stock Up 1.6 %

SHOP stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,235,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,689,859. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

