O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $460,000 Stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $83,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $615,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,904 over the last ninety days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRZE. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $57.07. 662,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,957. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Braze Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

