O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $615,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Oshkosh comprises 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Oshkosh by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,545,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,325,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Oshkosh by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.86. The stock had a trading volume of 712,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,026. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $115.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.00. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

