O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.7% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,986. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.00.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

