O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 71,085 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 71,085 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $35,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,354,009,000 after buying an additional 334,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after acquiring an additional 386,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,440,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $111.51 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

