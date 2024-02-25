O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $48.20 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,484 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises approximately 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $48,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $344.24 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $345.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.13.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

