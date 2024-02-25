O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $20,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELV opened at $514.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $515.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

