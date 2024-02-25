O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,664.69.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,505.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,576.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,253.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,383.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 7,723.61%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

