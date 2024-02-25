O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $26,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.0 %

DD stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

