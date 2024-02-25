O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,399 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $61,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $572,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $668.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $687.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

