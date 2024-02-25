O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,521 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cardinal Health worth $53,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Cardinal Health
In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
CAH stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $111.40.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
