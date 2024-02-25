O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $21,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,265,000 after buying an additional 71,751 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,091,000 after buying an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,897,000 after buying an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $153.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

