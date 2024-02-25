O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of NVR worth $20,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NVR by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,504,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in NVR by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NVR by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in NVR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,579,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NVR by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,584.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7,170.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,466.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,021.73 and a 52-week high of $7,617.24. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total value of $3,713,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,626,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total transaction of $3,713,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,626,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total transaction of $11,265,075.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,523,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,079 shares of company stock worth $57,488,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

