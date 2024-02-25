O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,834 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Synchrony Financial worth $37,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,220,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after buying an additional 1,900,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after buying an additional 1,690,212 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

