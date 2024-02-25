O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198,933 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of International Paper worth $23,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

