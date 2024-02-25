Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys 1,623 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,666,000 after buying an additional 1,646,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $65,580,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $35,040,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $20,947,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.73. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $94.16. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

