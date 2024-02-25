Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $389.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.81 and a 200-day moving average of $318.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $392.00. The company has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

