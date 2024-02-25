Oak Associates Ltd. OH Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after buying an additional 97,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,148,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $981.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $921.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $855.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $985.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,770. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

