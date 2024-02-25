Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 1,044 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up approximately 1.6% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.08% of eBay worth $19,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.84.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

