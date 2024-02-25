Oak Associates Ltd. OH Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 6.0% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.12% of KLA worth $72,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLAC stock opened at $668.82 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $687.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $601.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

