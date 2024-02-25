Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $603.62 Million Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,933 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 8.8% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.34% of Chesapeake Energy worth $603,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

