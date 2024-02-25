Oaktree Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,742,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 926,807 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco accounts for about 1.3% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $90,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.8 %

BBD opened at $2.78 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

