Oaktree Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,577 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation accounts for 0.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 1.81% of FTAI Aviation worth $64,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTAI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.91.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 281.26% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

