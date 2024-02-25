Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 1,182,003 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182,003 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent comprises 0.6% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 1.14% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $43,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 385,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 125,525 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,014,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,662,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 223,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

