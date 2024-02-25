Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Acquires 7,243 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,342 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco accounts for approximately 4.7% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITUB. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

