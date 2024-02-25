Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,973 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

