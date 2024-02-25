Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up about 4.1% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

