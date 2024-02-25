Oasis Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28.46 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $805.54 million and $28.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.48 or 0.05881334 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00024149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00019912 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12024132 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $29,610,448.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

