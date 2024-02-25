Oberndorf William E Trims Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oberndorf William E decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 15.2% of Oberndorf William E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oberndorf William E’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. TD Cowen upped their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $229.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of -85.57 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

