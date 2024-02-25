Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,705 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.06.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.02 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

