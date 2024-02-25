OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OGC. CIBC raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.04.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.63. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$3.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

