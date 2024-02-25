Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Issues Earnings Results

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $654.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 2.51. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OII. Barclays upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 34.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 81.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

