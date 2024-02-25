Old National Bancorp (ONBPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on May 20th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
Old National Bancorp stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Old National Bancorp
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.