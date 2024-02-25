OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 146,968 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises about 2.8% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.57% of Otis Worldwide worth $186,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $93.52 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.