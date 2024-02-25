OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 196,300 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,300 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $93,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPM stock opened at $183.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $529.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $185.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day moving average of $156.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

