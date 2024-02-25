OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 20,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $26,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $77.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

