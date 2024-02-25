OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys New Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Azenta by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,448,000 after purchasing an additional 38,116 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Azenta by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 283,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $63.37 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06.

Several research firms recently commented on AZTA. B. Riley increased their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

