OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 12,400 Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tenaris by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,066,000 after buying an additional 576,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,862,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 127,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100,181 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,096,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 275,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $35.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

