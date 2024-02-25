OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 25,200 American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.24% of American National Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Monday, February 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. American National Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. Research analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

