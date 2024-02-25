OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 494.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 26,479 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 112,023 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 927,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,937,000 after buying an additional 44,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNX. Mizuho raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

CNX Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CNX opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

