OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $10.73 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,435 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.15% of GXO Logistics worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,142,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 79.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,865,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,080,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $2,377,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GXO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

