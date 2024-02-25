OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $6.37 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 145.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Exact Sciences worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 383.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,888 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,588. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

