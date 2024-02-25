OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 213.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Murphy USA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $413.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $414.15.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUSA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

