OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $248,000 in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after buying an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,985,000 after buying an additional 4,342,755 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $90,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,503,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.15 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton purchased 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher Merrywell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,832.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

