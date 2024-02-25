OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $419,000 in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 16.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,477,000 after buying an additional 2,908,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,398,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. William Blair lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,452 shares of company stock worth $9,901,225. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $31.23 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

